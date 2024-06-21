Inisherin impresses in Commonwealth Cup triumph

Inisherin produced a dominant display to stamp his class on the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Sixth over a mile in the 2000 Guineas, the Shamardal colt successfully dropped back to six furlongs in last month’s Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock, prompting connections to supplement him for this Group One contest at a cost of £46,000.

With fellow Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned contender Elite Status a significant non-runner, Inisherin was the 9-4 favourite in the hands of Tom Eaves and his supporters will have had few concerns.

Kept out of trouble down the the middle of the track, Kevin Ryan’s speedster was travelling much the best entering the final two furlongs and found plenty once asked to extend to score by two and a quarter lengths from Lake Forest.

Eaves said: “He’s a machine. I’m very lucky to be on him. A big thank you to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and Kevin Ryan.

“I’ve ridden some good sprinters, the last one being Glass Slippers. Tangerine Trees, Brando, they’ve all been very good but we all know how hard they are to come across. Fair play for keeping me on him, a massive thanks to everyone.

“He’s a unit of a horse, you see how long it took me to pull up. He’s got a lot of class. He’s quick and when I got off him after the Guineas, before I had even opened my mouth, Kevin (Ryan) said he was a sprinter.”

Paddy Power make Inisherin their 5-2 favourite from 10-1 to double his top-level tally when he meets his elders in the July Cup at Newmarket.

Ryan said: “It really went to plan, he travelled well and Tom even said he didn’t take him far enough. The plan was always to fill up at the two (furlong pole) and then go and stretch him.

“We know he’s got stamina as well as speed, it was a joy to watch. He’s a very good horse and the great thing about him is he’s got such a good temperament.

“Some of these good horses have a bit of an edge to them, but this guy is an absolute pleasure to train. He never gives me a moment of worry.

“We’ll go to the July Cup now, he’s in the Maurice de Gheest and obviously there’s Champions Day back here and the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

“He improved from Haydock. I think he is just going to get quicker and better at this job. He’s a joy to train, he’s an absolute legend.”

Clive Cox was proud of the performance of the third Jasour, who looks set for a rematch with Inisherin on the July Course.

He said: “That was a great run and I’m very pleased. Obviously the winner was impressive. Our horse just switched leads right before the line, which might have cost us second, but he’s run a blinder. I’m thrilled he’s going the right way.

“I think we are close enough to warrant a kick at the July Cup, a race in which three-year-olds have done really well in the past. That would be my first thought as they cross the line – he’s a horse who deserves to be in the top flight.”