Inisherin joins cracking line-up for Commonwealth Cup

Impressive Sandy Lane Stakes winner Inisherin has, as expected, been supplemented for Friday’s Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Haydock runner-up Orne has also been added to the six-furlong Group One contest at a cost of £46,000.

Kevin Ryan’s Inisherin quickened clear from the front for a convincing victory over John and Thady Gosden’s charge last month.

Vandeek could only finish third as an odds-on favourite that day but will bid to put the record straight.

The Simon and Ed-Crisford-trained colt enjoyed a superb juvenile campaign, going unbeaten through four outings and claiming Group One glory in the Prix Morny at Deauville and Newmarket’s Middle Park Stakes.

Karl Burke’s Elite Status was well beaten in both of those races, but returned to action with a smart success in the Listed-class Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury, while the Clive Cox-trained Jasour is another major contender for the home team after winning on Ascot trials day.

River Tiber was third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on his three-year-old debut, but could drop back down in trip at the scene of last year’s Coventry Stakes triumph, when he had Bucanero Fuerte and Givemethebeatboys back in third and fourth. He is, however, also expected to have the option of the Jersey Stakes on the following day.

Donnacha O’Brien’s Albany Stakes star Porta Fortuna has been left in both this race and the Coronation Stakes after returning with a close second in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Royal Supremacy and Theory Of Tides have been supplemented for the Group Two King Edward VII Stakes over a mile and a half.

The former was second in the Italian Derby for Andrew Balding last time out, while the latter is set to step up in class following wins at Nottingham and Yarmouth for the Gosdens.

Aidan O’Brien is seeking to win the race for the third time in six years and has Agenda, Cambridge, Chief Little Rock, Diego Velazquez, Euphoric, Grosvenor Square, Illinois, Portland and The Euphrates left in.

Voyage, who unseated rider Pat Dobbs at the start of the Derby, remains in the mix for Richard Hannon.