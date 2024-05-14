Inisherin will have exciting options, whatever the next step

Connections of Inisherin are looking to a bright future after being impressed with the colt’s performance in the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

Kevin Ryan’s son of Shamardal was narrowly pipped by Derby contender Bellum Justum at Newmarket on debut before going on to claim the scalp of talented Juddmonte filly Kalpana when getting off the mark at the second attempt.

He was then making just his third career start when pitched into the opening Classic of the season, running with real credit to finish sixth and beaten less than five lengths behind the impressive winner Notable Speech.

Inisherin holds entries for both the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and while his training team are confident he belongs at the highest level, a final decision on running plans will be made in conjunction with owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum.

“I thought he ran a huge race and probably at the two-furlong pole I would say he was travelling as well as the first and second horses,” said Adam Ryan, assistant to his father.

“For his third career start – and realistically he has only been racing for six months because he didn’t start racing till October last year – it was very promising and there should be a lot more big days ahead with him.

“We couldn’t be happier with him and where and when the next day is, I don’t know, but he’s proved he’s up to that level and it will be interesting to see where we can go with him.

“We’ll discuss with Sheikh Obaid and he has a large team of horses himself. While they are with different trainers, it is still a team effort and we will discuss with him and see where he thinks is best.”