Inquisitively Cup call yet to be made

A decision on whether high-class juvenile Inquisitively will make a trip to the Breeders’ Cup is likely to be made in the coming days, according to his trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy.

The son of Ten Sovereigns was placed on his first two starts for fledgling handler Ollie Sangster, notably finishing third to the Breeders’ Cup-bound Big Evs in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot, but was subsequently sold in the expectation he would continue his racing career in Hong Kong.

However, in an intriguing twist, his new owner instead elected to keep him in Newmarket for the rest of the season and he is now two from two since joining his Belgian-born trainer – impressing in the Listed Roses Stakes at York in August and the Group Three Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket last week.

Philippart De Foy is now considering whether to send the exciting colt to California for a potential rematch with Big Evs in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on November 3.

He said: “He has come out of his race the other day very well and we are considering whether to go to the Breeders’ Cup or put him away for next year.

“We will see how the horse is, discuss it with the owner and make a plan. I would say the decision will be made over the next few days.”

Whether Inquisitively makes the trip to America or not, his trainer is hopeful he will at least begin his three-year-old campaign in Britain next term.

He added: “I think he will be with us for the first part of next season, (but) there is a question mark over whether he will be with us this time next year.”