Inquisitively makes striking impression in Roses Stakes
Inquisitively struck on her his first start for Kevin Philippart de Foy when taking the Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York.
The two-year-old was previously trained by Ollie Sangster but changed hands earlier in the term after a promising third-placed finish behind leading juvenile sprinter Big Evs in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot.
Now running in the silks of Wee Sean Gan, the bay started at 6-1 for the Listed event but blazed to a comprehensive victory under William Buick as he came home two lengths ahead of 9-4 favourite Purosangue.
Hong Kong is the base of the horse’s new owners and he looks set to head there at the conclusion of his two-year-old campaign, but there will be more racing in the west before he makes that move.
“I am delighted with him, he showed good form at Ascot in the Windsor Castle,” Philippart de Foy said.
“He has got loads of speed and on quick ground I thought if he got the rail he’d be very difficult to pass.
“He’s a talented horse and I’m thrilled with him.
“His owners are based in Hong Kong so it is likely he will go there for his three-year-old career, but before then he could go to Doncaster, France and maybe even America.”
