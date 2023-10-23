Inquisitively to skip overseas challenge in favour of winter break

There will be no Breeders’ Cup this year for the high-class speedster Inquisitively, who will try to continue climbing the sprinting ladder when he returns next season.

After an encouraging start to his career when trained by Ollie Sangster, the son of Ten Sovereigns is unbeaten in two starts since switching to Kevin Philippart De Foy, claiming Listed honours at York before progressing to Group Three company to win the Cornwallis Stakes in taking fashion.

That all-the-way success at Newmarket prompted discussions of a crack at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint where the youngster’s blistering early speed could have proved a real asset.

However, a trip to Santa Anita has now been ruled out with Inquisitively set for a winter break ahead of returning to training next year – where a shot at Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup could be on agenda despite the handler’s reservations about the colt’s stamina over six furlongs.

“He’s not going to go (to America), he has gone for a winter break and we will bring him back next year,” said Philippart De Foy.

“The programme is difficult for a three-year-old over five furlongs early in the season but I suppose we will have to try him over six at some point and see how he gets on. He’s obviously a very exciting horse to have.”

He went on: “We will see how he does over the winter but I have my reservations over the six-furlong trip.

“In both of our races for us he has looked very sharp out of the gates and is a strong traveller who quickens well over five furlongs.”