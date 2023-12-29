Inspection called at Uttoxeter
Uttoxeter’s New Year’s Eve fixture appears to be under serious threat after officials called a precautionary inspection for noon on Saturday due to the prospect of further rain.
In conjunction with the British Horseracing Authority, the Staffordshire venue has already abandoned the chases that were originally scheduled to take place, leaving a card comprising of five hurdle races and a National Hunt Flat race.
However, with the going described as heavy and some “small areas of standing water” on the track on Friday morning, there is no guarantee racing will take place at all at this stage.
Clerk of the Course Richard Fothergill said: “We’ve got a mainly dry day forecast today, but tomorrow is a challenge.
“Some forecasts are giving up to 20 millimetres of rain (on Saturday), which we couldn’t take. We need the absolute bottom end of the forecast to have a chance.
“It looks like a lot of rain is going to come after 12pm, but we’re going to assess it then, as we may have had a few showers in the morning.
“It’s a hugely supported raceday in the local community, so it’s such a shame. We’ll do what we can and give it every chance, but as I say, we do need the absolute best of the forecast.”
