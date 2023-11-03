Inspiral expected to go the distance in Filly & Mare Turf

John Gosden believes fast ground and Santa Anita’s tight turns will help Inspiral see out 10 furlongs for the first time in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

With her being so good over a mile there has never been any need to test the Cheveley Park Stud star over a mile and a quarter in Europe.

But given how important a good draw can be in the Mile, Gosden thought it would be safer to opt for the longer race – that is of course after the initial plan to run on Champions Day was scuppered by soft ground.

“We were originally going to run her in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot and it would have been perfect the weekend before, when they had good ground, but the week of the race, we had a massive amount of rain in the days leading up to Champions Weekend and we were left with no alternative but not to enter her there and bring her here,” said Gosden.

“She’s been enjoying going out there with the pony cantering on the turf and is very well and happy in herself. She has a strong mind of her own. The only time she left the country she flew and vanned to France but she’s travelled fine and is happy and bright in herself.

“American horses break faster than ours, and if you get a wide draw in a race like the Mile you need the leaders to implode. We’re going for the longer race and I don’t think she’ll have any problems with the trip.

“We think she’ll get the distance well. As I’ve said with Mostahdaf (Turf), it’s firm ground and the first part is downhill, with tight bends, so I don’t worry too much about her ability to handle a mile and a quarter.”

He added: “Inspiral is likely to stay in training. Mrs (Patricia) Thompson (owner) has indicated that.”

Perhaps Inspiral’s biggest danger is the Mark Casse-trained Fev Rover, no stranger to European racegoers due to her exploits as a younger horse with Richard Fahey.

While the two never met, Fev Rover did run in plenty of big races for Fahey and finished third in the 1000 Guineas two years ago.

And since being based in the US, she has emerged as one of the best in class.

“She has beaten most of the best horses in the US. Now she has to deal with Europe. This will be a little different,” said Casse.

“I came away from the Diana (at Saratoga) thinking that, with a little better trip, she could have won it. We saw the real Fev Rover in the E.P. Taylor.

“(Can she win) Honestly? I don’t know. She is as good as she is gonna be, but this is a tall task.

“For sure I am optimistic. I have taken some good horses to the Breeders’ Cup. And this one is a happy girl.”

Aidan O’Brien won the race with Tuesday last year and will attempt to go back-to-back with his Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille heroine Warm Heart.

The daughter of Galileo has proven to be ultra-tough in her Group One triumphs and the Ballydoyle team appear set to make plenty of use of her stamina as she drops back in distance.

“She has a nice draw and she has speed and gets the trip really well,” said O’Brien.

“I imagine Ryan (Moore) will go forward on her and probably whatever comes to beat her will have to get the trip well.

“I would say he will probably go early on her and she does get it well, she doesn’t lie down and she does fight.”

Charlie Appleby’s With The Moonlight chased home Fev Rover in the E.P. Taylor and has just over two lengths to find.

“With The Moonlight is having her final race,” said Appleby.

“I’m pleased with her. She went to New York in the spring where they had some fires and they closed the track. She had a couple of nasty scopes.

“She didn’t enjoy the ground in Canada, but here she has nothing to lose. She has a nice draw (three) and is a player.”