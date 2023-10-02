Inspiral heads nine contenders for Sun Chariot honours

Inspiral is one of nine potential runners in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes, with Heredia the only supplementary entry.

Owners St Albans Bloodstock paid £20,000 to add her to the Group One contest as she has won her last two starts in Listed and Group Three company.

Trained by Richard Hannon, after winning her first four starts she marginally lost her way but has bounced back with a vengeance.

“She is certainly at the peak of her powers and her last two runs have been tremendous,” said Richard Brown, racing manager for owners St Albans Bloodstock.

“Andrew Stone (St Albans) is a real sportsman and he was very game to have a go. It’s probably my fault she wasn’t originally in there, but Andrew was very keen to have a go and she is going to take her chance on Saturday.

“Andrew is an owner-breeder and to have bred a filly of this calibre is what he aspires to. To come and have a run, and hopefully a live candidate, in a race like the Sun Chariot is what it is all about.”

Inspiral looked back to her best last time out in the Jacques le Marois and sets a high standard.

John and Thady Gosden could also run Coppice, who got back to winning ways last week at Newmarket.

Goldana (Joseph O’Brien), Meditate (Aidan O’Brien) and Just Beautiful (Paddy Twomey) could make the journey over from Ireland, while Andre Fabre’s Mqse De Sevigne adds further intrigue.

She has won her last two starts in Group One company in the Prix Rothschild and the Prix Jean Romanet.

Ed Walker’s Random Harvest and Archie Watson’s Roman Mist complete the list.