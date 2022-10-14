Inspiral in top form for QEII challenge against the colts

Owners Cheveley Park Stud are happy to take on the boys again in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes as Inspiral aims to emulate the success of Persuasive five years ago.

The one blemish on the record of the three-year-old Frankel filly came when beaten at long odds-on in the Falmouth Stakes in July.

However, that came after one of the standout performances of the season in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot – her first run of the year after a setback prevented her from taking her chance in the 1000 Guineas.

Like Persuasive, Inspiral is trained at Clarehaven and John and Thady Gosden brought her back to her best to win the Prix Jacques le Marois last time out.

“That was a lovely day five years ago, it’s always exciting to beat the boys with a filly, the likes of Ribchester and Churchill. The three-year-olds have a decent record, too,” said Cheveley Park’s Chris Richardson.

“Royal Ascot was very impressive and while the Falmouth didn’t go to plan, it’s like anything, all these races will unravel in time so we’ll just hope for a bit of luck.

“Deauville saw her get back on track and thankfully the ground isn’t going to be as soft as it has been in previous years – there are lots of other variables to consider in such a strong race, though.”

He added: “The Breeders’ Cup isn’t in our thoughts. She’ll have this race and all being well she stays in training next year.”

Inspiral’s main market rival is Charlie Appleby’s Modern Games, who to date has reserved his best efforts for overseas.

He won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf last year and the French Guineas and Woodbine Mile this year.

“He didn’t stay in the French Derby, admittedly beaten by a very good horse in Vadeni,” Appleby told Godolphin.

“We then, at that time, had that collection of horses we were trying to keep apart (Native Trail and Coroebus) so we decided to drop him back to seven at Deauville and he just found that on the sharp side.

“He then stepped back up to a mile for the Sussex and realistically he probably put up a career-best performance when second to Baaeed. The plan was always then to go to Canada and then on to the Breeders’ Cup.

“With the ground at this time of year unpredictable we weren’t always committed to running here but the forecast was more settled than usual and as long as it is no worse than good to soft/soft he’ll take his chance.”

Jadoomi is seen as the unknown quantity by many. Since being gelded Simon and Ed Crisford’s four-year-old has won all three starts, most recently a Group Two by four lengths on Irish Champions Weekend.

Simon Crisford said of his supplemented contender: “Jadoomi is in great form. He won very well in Ireland and Sheikh Ahmed (owner) was very keen for him to take his chance.”

William Knight’s Checkandchallenge is very capable at his best but looks to have a bit to find with the main protagonists.

He said: “Checkandchallenge had a little bit of a hiccup 10 days before Longchamp (third in Prix Daniel Wildenstein) when he had pus in his foot, missing four or five days so he couldn’t go for the Joel. So in the circumstances I was delighted with how well he ran, as he probably wasn’t 100 per cent there.

“He’s come out of that race in really good order so I am really looking forward to running him on Saturday. In an ideal world we would like another week but it’s the way the race has landed.”

One horse who has been a standing dish in this race for the past three years, with form figures of second, won and fourth, is Francis Graffard’s The Revenant. But the ground is not as soft as he would like.

“We go with a lot of humility, (but) he will run a good race as he always does,” Graffard told Sky Sports Racing.

“Of course there are a lot of strong horses in the race, but I’m happy to go back with The Revenant and he will be at the peak of his form to show his best.

“If the ground is good/good to soft he will run a strong race still.”

Roger Varian describes his two runners, Bayside Boy and El Drama, as “lively outsiders.

“Both will be outsiders in the field, but lively outsiders,” said Varian, whose Roseman came within a head of causing a 28-1 upset in 2020.

“They are both coming off the back of great runs. Bayside Boy got back into winning ways at Sandown and looks to be in great form. He got a bit lost in the summer on fast ground but has very good juvenile form.

“El Drama ran a lovely race at Newmarket (second in the Joel) and he would have come on for the run. I think both are capable of outrunning their odds. ”

Tempus represents Hambleton Racing, Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle who tasted Champions Day success with Glen Shiel in the Sprint two years ago.

“His work was always smart from an early stage so we hoped he would do very well, but he’s just improved,” said racing manager Simon Turner. “He finds himself here on merit and we are really looking forward to running him.

“I was told Tempus is the highest rated syndicate-owned horse in Europe. I’ve looked into it and it does appear to be true so we are very proud of him. Ascot and a bit of juice in the ground will suit him well and his form gives him every chance of being in the mix.”