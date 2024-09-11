Inspiral looks set for Sun Chariot swansong

Inspiral has been given the go-ahead for what could be the final start of her glorious career in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes early next month.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Frankel claimed the Newmarket contest in style 12 months ago, the middle leg of a Group One treble that culminated in Breeders’ Cup glory at Santa Anita.

Although a return stateside for the end of season championships – this year at Del Mar – has not been ruled out by connections, it is likely her anticipated Rowley Mile appearance could be the last action of a stellar career that has seen her win at the highest level aged two, three and four.

“She’s fine and green for go, all being well – and subject to ground – for Newmarket and the Sun Chariot and we’ll see what happens there,” said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud.

“I think she’s happier back at a mile, but you can’t miss the break and give the field five lengths in those top-level Group One races.

“She’s her own personality and she is probably telling us she is ready to have babies, but it makes sense to have one more swansong – and if she surprises us, then who knows. We haven’t discounted America, but I think it’s unlikely.”

Inspiral may be at the tail end of her career, but the future looks bright for Cheveley Park in the fillies department with Sir Michael Stoute-trained pair Formal and Anna Swan both impressing in the early stages of their respective careers.

Formal enhanced her reputation with a decisive victory at Leicester on Tuesday and could be bound for bigger assignments before the season ends, while hopes also remain high for her stablemate, who shone at Yarmouth first time out.

“Anna Swan is just needing a bit more time after her last run and we’re just being patient with her,” continued Richardson.

“There’s no one more patient than Sir Michael and it is nice to have a couple of nice fillies.”

Cheveley Park could also bid for top honours with their Royal Ascot winner Unequal Love.

Trained by William Haggas, she is set to return to the scene of her finest hour to contest the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes on October 19 after her third-placed effort in Group One company at Haydock in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

Richardson added: “We were delighted with Unequal Love’s performance at Haydock and she will probably go to Ascot now.”