Inspiral set for Coronation comeback – but Homeless Songs misses out

Inspiral will face off with the winners of the English and French 1000 Guineas when she returns to action in Friday’s Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly endured a less than perfect preparation in the spring and as a result, she makes her seasonal bow in this Group One, bidding to add to her top-level strike in last year’s Fillies’ Mile.

She leads a classy field of 12, which features Newmarket Classic victor Cachet and her French Guineas conqueror Mangoustine, with George Boughey’s home runner looking to turn around a head defeat.

Impressive Irish Guineas winner Homeless Songs does not line up (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

The Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs was in contention for the race, but after connections expressed concerns about the quick ground at Ascot, she did not feature among declarations.

American runners Spendarella and Pizza Bianca add a further international element with Discoveries, Prosperous Voyage, Sandrine and Tenebrism other key names.

Perfect Power tops 20 in contention for the Commonwealth Cup as Richard Fahey’s charge drops back to six furlongs after finishing seventh in the 2000 Guineas last time.

Perfect Power drops back in trip at Ascot (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

El Caballo, winner of six of his seven starts for Karl Burke, is also among the leading lights, with the Hugo Palmer-trained Flaming Rib, Wings Of War from Clive Cox’s yard and David Loughnane’s Go Bears Go in opposition again having filled the places behind El Caballo in Haydock’s Sandy Lane Stakes.

Carnarvon Stakes winner Tiber Flow goes for William Haggas, with second Ehraz (Richard Hannon), third Sam Maximus (James Horton), fourth Rizg (Roger Varian), fifth Cadamosto (Aidan O’Brien) and sixth Hierarchy (Palmer) also renewing rivals in a race which includes American runner Slipstream.

The King Edward VII Stakes – often referred to as the Ascot Derby – has drawn a couple of Epsom also-rans in the shape of Aidan O’Brien’s fifth-placed Changingoftheguard and Charlie Fellowes’ Grand Alliance, who finished 11th.

Changingoftheguard returns to action at Ascot (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

A field of six also includes Dark Moon Rising, Lysander, Ottoman Fleet and Savvy Victory, but Epsom second Hoo Ya Mal has not been declared after changing hands for £1.2million at the sales on Monday.

The O’Brien-trained Meditate heads 18 for the Albany Stakes, while Jessica Harrington’s Ever Present tops a maximum field of 19 in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

The Sandringham Stakes has drawn a total of 29, with Fellowes and jockey Hayley Turner looking to Fresh Hope to give the duo a third win in the fillies’ handicap following Thanks Be and Onassis in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Friday’s card closes with the Palace of Holyrood House Stakes, in which Wes Ward’s Ruthin leads the way in a 28-strong line up, with three reserves also declared.