Inspiral team to hold fire before confirming future plans

Future plans for Inspiral are “up for debate” after a tardy start effectively ruined her chance of winning a third Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday.

John and Thady Gosden’s top-class mare has carried the Cheveley Park Stud colours to six Group One victories in all, including back-to-back wins in one of Deauville’s midsummer highlights.

After finishing fourth in the Lockinge at Newbury and sixth in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on her first two starts of the current campaign, Ryan Moore took over in the saddle from Kieran Shoemark for her return to France.

But not for the first time, the daughter of Frankel missed the break and she ultimately had to make do with minor honours behind her fellow British raider Charyn.

“She ran very well considering the start – you can’t give five or six lengths away, or whatever it was, in those sorts of races,” said Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson.

“The winner was very impressive and was always going to be the main danger. She certainly didn’t help herself, but she’s run well.

“Ryan was obviously wishing that she’d jumped (on terms), but she did well to get back into the race and she finished it off as well as she could have done having lost that much distance.”

While Inspiral’s performance was a step up on her first two efforts as a five-year-old, there is little doubt it was still some way short of her brilliant best.

We'll see how she comes out of the race and we'll make a decision about the future

After successfully defending her Marois crown last term, she dominated the Sun Chariot at Newmarket in October before flashing home under an inspired Frankie Dettori to win the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf the following month.

Both races will again come under consideration if Inspiral is to continue her racing career, but that appears uncertain at this stage.

Richardson added: “We’ll see how she comes out of the race and we’ll make a decision about the future.

“Certainly, it was a much-improved performance and we know she does like to come (into form) at this time of year, but what happens is obviously up for debate and we’ll see how she comes out of the race.

“I think if that is the decision (to continue racing), then the Sun Chariot makes perfect sense – I’m sure that would be her next race and we’d make a call after that regarding going to America.

“I think she was much happier yesterday and it was a bit frustrating really. Maybe she’s had enough and maybe she’ll tell us that in due course, but obviously at this point, it’s too early to say.”