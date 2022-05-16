16 May 2022

Inspiral to take direct route to Royal Ascot

Inspiral will head straight to the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot after connections decided against a tilt at this weekend’s Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned Frankel filly enjoyed a faultless juvenile campaign last season, winning each of her four starts for trainers John and Thady Gosden, including a Group One triumph in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

But having spent the winter months at the head of ante-post lists for the 1000 Guineas, Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson admitted last month that her preparation had not been “100 percent straightforward” and a few days later she was ruled out of the Rowley Mile Classic.

She had the option of running in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh on Sunday, but following a workout under Frankie Dettori over the weekend, the team have decided to keep their power dry for Ascot.

Richardson said: “She’s not going to Ireland. John’s recommendation is let’s go straight to Royal Ascot for the Coronation Stakes.

“Frankie had a sit on her on Saturday and just felt we needed a little bit more time, so we’ll give her that and hopefully have her cherry-ripe and spot on for the Royal meeting.”

