Instit floors stablemate Allegorie De Vassy at Fairyhouse

Instit turned over her much better-fancied Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Allegorie De Vassy to win the BoyleSports Mares Novice Chase at Fairyhouse.

Allegorie De Vassy appeared to have the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways having been narrowly denied by Impervious at the Cheltenham Festival.

It would have been an easy decision for Paul Townend to choose her over Instit, given there was officially 20lb between them on ratings.

Everything appeared to be going smoothly for Townend as he tracked Instit (15-2) into the straight, but as has happened so many times in recent years, Danny Mullins had given his mount the perfect ride from the front.

Having taken over on the run to the last, Townend suddenly looked worried in front and Instit had just about regained the upper hand before Allegorie De Vassey made a jolting mistake and the race was over.

“She’s a mare that hadn’t fulfilled her potential over fences verses what I’d seen from her over hurdles,” said Danny Mullins.

“I was conscious not to set it up for Paul and save my own petrol in parts. The race mapped out perfectly for him and my filly still managed to come out on top.

“We went good even fractions for the first two miles and were able to get a breather in. A great jump at the third-last gave me a chance and of the two mistakes at the last mine was more minor which allowed me to land galloping a bit faster and got away to win nicely.

“The ground is pretty dead. We had a lot of rain over the past week but there is fantastic grass and the course is in good condition. A strong wind and a bit of sun today has left it sticky. Fairyhouse takes a good round of jumping and the best horse usually wins.”

There was a surprise victor in the Low.ie Best For Mortgage Protection & Life Insurance Hunters Chase as Annamix (18-1) won for the first time since November 2020.

Once an ante-post favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, it is fair to say Rich and Susannah Ricci’s grey has not lived up to expectations.

Even in the hunter chase sphere he has failed to hit the heights and he looked up against it adrift of odds-on favourite Ferns Lock and Mullins stablemate Billaway.

But Charlie Mullins refused to accept defeat and he powered away after the last to win by four and a half lengths. Ferns Lock faded very tamely into third.

“I knew they had gone pretty quick and I said I’d sit back,” said the winning rider.

“I felt he had a chance turning into the straight. When he passed one or two he took a hold with me again. I let him fly at the last and he kept picking up for me.

“He made a few bad mistakes and can take off from anywhere!”

Mark Walsh made the perfect comeback from his latest injury setback when winning the Tom Quinlan Electrical Maiden Hurdle on Peter Fahey’s Canal End (9-4).