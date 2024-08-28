International options under consideration for Alflaila

Owen Burrows could consider options abroad for Alflaila after he failed to fire in last week’s Juddmonte International at York.

Having successfully defended his crown in the York Stakes over the course and distance on his previous start, the Shadwell-owned five-year-old lined up as for what was billed as the race of the season on the Knavesmire, but a slow start set the tone for a disappointing display.

Alflaila trailed home 12th of 13 runners, beaten some 24 lengths by the brilliant winner City Of Troy, and Burrows may now look to lower his sights after ruling out a second tilt at the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown next month.

“Alflaila just had one of his days. He’s done it before in the past, he can be slow away, and you can’t be giving them a head-start in races like that,” said the trainer.

“Ryan (Moore) got his fractions spot-on (on City Of Troy) and horses didn’t come back and Alflaila likes to pass horses, so Jim (Crowley) didn’t give him a hard time once he knew it wasn’t happening.

“We’ll see where we go from here, there’s a few options about, possibly not in this country.

“He won’t go to Ireland as it doesn’t really suit him round Leopardstown, so we’ll look elsewhere.”

Another horse for the Shadwell-Burrows combination who failed to run up to expectations at the Ebor Festival was Alyanaabi, who similarly failed to land a telling blow in the Strensall Stakes.

The three-year-old was fifth in both the 2000 Guineas and the St James’s Palace Stakes earlier in the season, but subsequently finished fourth as a hot favourite for Newbury’s Steventon Stakes and came home last of nine at York.

Burrows added: “Alyanaabi is going to get a full MOT and go back to Shadwell for a break because his last two runs have been very disappointing and something is not quite right.

“We’ll finish him for the year and get him checked out and look forward to him coming back next year.”