Intinso showing promise again ahead of Rosebery bid

Intinso will bid to follow up his successful comeback when lining up in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Rosebery Handicap at Kempton.

Connections had high expectations for the John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old at the beginning of last season, starting his year off in the Feilden Stakes after a successful debut on the synthetics at Newcastle late on during his juvenile days.

Although he failed to add to his tally at three, he produced some encouraging displays and, having been gelded over the winter, the son of Siyouni impressed on his return at Wolverhampton last month.

Hopes are now raised that Intinso can continue on an upward curve and provide his Clarehaven training team with a first triumph in the £100,000 contest.

“He’s been in good form and he made a nice comfortable comeback win after being gelded,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner-breeder Imad Alsagar

“He has always actually been held in quite high regard by John and he’s been very straightforward moving into the race. This will be a major test, but he ran really well at York and in the Shergar Cup.

“We know he can handle the surface and we’re looking for a good run. Hopefully he will develop into a nice staying horse.”

Intinso is disputing matters at the top of the market with Andrew Balding’s Old Harrovian, who created a taking impression on the all-weather last spring before going on to run in Group Three company.

He returns from almost a year off with Oisin Murphy in the saddle, while Ed Bethell is optimistic Chillingham can build on a consistent 2023 campaign.

He said: “Hopefully he will run well. Dropping back a furlong wouldn’t be the best thing, but we have our fingers crossed he can run a nice race.

“He’s been a decent horse and danced a few dances now. Hopefully he’s freshened up over the winter and we can have a good season with him.”

Cannon Rock looked a stayer on the rise when breaking his maiden in good style at Newmarket two years ago.

Purchased out of Charlie Appleby’s yard by James Owen since, he has been seen just the once in the following 535 days, returning from a long lay-off to win readily at Southwell last month.

The Fastnet Rock gelding now faces an acid test of his potential, as he attempts to back up that Rolleston victory and provide his handler with a notable feather in his cap early on in his bourgeoning training career.

“He was bought to go juvenile hurdling actually, but he is just not a soft ground horse basically, so we’ve been waiting and waiting,” said Owen.

“We ran him at Southwell and he did surprise us a little bit. He had won a Newmarket maiden and then met with a setback which allowed us to buy him. He is all over that now, which he proved at Southwell, and he’s trained great since and worked very well.

He's fit and ready to go and I think he could run a massive race

“This is probably throwing him in at the deep end a little bit but it’s very good prize-money and I think this will show us where we are.

“He’s been drawn really well and we’ve put the cheekpieces back on him basically to help him be a bit more streetwise. They were on him when he won his maiden and I just thought we’d put them on, as it’s a really good prize and we want to give it our best chance.

“He’s fit and ready to go and I think he could run a massive race – he shows a lot of ability at home.”

Meanwhile, George Baker is hoping the Swiss air of St. Moritz can help Cemhaan produce his best, with the highest-rated runner in the field twice a winner in the past at the Sunbury venue.

A regular in these high-quality middle-distance events, his handler is now looking forward to what he can produce as he continues to fly the flag for his stable.

“He’s been a star for us and he actually had an aborted trip to St. Moritz recently, but he has come back off the mountain in good form and we are very happy with him,” said Baker.

“Sadly, the racing didn’t happen up the mountain, so he went all the way over there, had a bit of fresh air and came home. He’s going from the snow to the all-weather but he’s got plenty of decent form on the surface and we have our fingers firmly crossed he runs a big race for us.

“It’s obviously a hugely competitive race and he’s got a lot of weight as well, but he’s in good order and we’re looking forward to it.”