Involvement relishes step up in trip with Newmarket triumph

A step up in class awaits Involvement after he justified 100-30 favouritism with the minimum of fuss in the bet365 Handicap at Newmarket.

Not disgraced in the Britannia at Royal Ascot last time out, he relished the extra two furlongs under Oisin Murphy.

Usually won by a decent prospect, the way Involvement, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, moved through the gears before easing away from Royal Power to win by three-quarters of a length, suggests he is booked for bigger and better things.

Mr Monaco was another three-quarters away back in third, with Aidan O’Brien’s Chantilly disappointing.

Ed Crisford said: “He likes that ground, so Oisin just said maybe don’t run him on too quick a ground again, but certainly the step up in trip has brought about the improvement.

“He didn’t run a bad race at Ascot in the Britannia, when he was just in the middle group out the back. He made a good run and just couldn’t get there but he definitely showed that day he was ready to step up to 10 (furlongs).

“Today looked like a suitable option but you’ve always got to be a good horse to win this race and he galloped out really strongly.

“We’ll have to see what the handicapper does but I imagine that will be him out of handicap company now.”

Fairbanks looks to have added another string to Andrew Balding’s Ebor team after first-time blinkers worked the oracle in the bet365 Trophy.

With Relentless Voyager already lying in wait, the George Strawbridge-owned four-year-old made an early bid for home under Murphy and gamely held off all challengers.

Sent off the 15-8 favourite after heavy late support, Fairbanks held off Oneforthegutter by a length and three-quarters, with Bague d’Or back in third.

Murphy said: “With the blinkers instead of the visor, I wanted to lead but I only broke fairly and then I didn’t want to rush him up.

“It was a muddling tempo, he over-raced around the turn but when I moved into space and stopped fighting him, he relaxed really well and he was in cruise control.

“I didn’t want anything to crowd him, so I ensured he got rolling before the pack got to him, he picked up nicely before I needed to get serious, so he was going to take some catching.

“He needs to sneak in the Ebor and Andrew will have others with a similar profile, like Relentless Voyager, and if he doesn’t get in, the consolation race is a nice pot as well.”

The winner was cut to 10-1 from 20s for the Ebor by Paddy Power.