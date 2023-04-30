Iresine downs big guns in Prix Ganay

Champion Stakes hero Bay Bridge could finish only third as Iresine came from last to first to cause a minor upset in the Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp.

Making his first appearance since edging out Derby and King George hero Adayar on Champions Day at Ascot in October, Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge was sent off favourite to double his top-level tally in what appeared a strong renewal of the first Group One of the year in Europe.

The five-year-old raced with plenty of exuberance for much of the 10-furlong contest before being delivered with his challenge in the straight by Ryan Moore – and while he ultimately came up a little short, connections were justifiably encouraged by his performance.

“I thought he ran a very good race, a very courageous race and got a little bit tired. For his first run of the season I think it was a very good performance,” part-owner James Wigan told Sky Sports Racing.

“Ryan said he wished they’d gone a little bit faster early on, he was quite keen. He said he came there thinking he was going to win and conditions told a little bit.

“He’s a big, strong horse and I think the race will do him good.”

When asked where Bay Bridge could make his next appearance, he added: “I would think the Tattersalls Gold Cup in Ireland or else Ascot (Prince of Wales’s Stakes).”

Iresine, trained by Jean-Pierre Gauvin, won the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp in September before successfully stepping up to just shy of two miles to win the Group One Prix Royal-Oak.

He was narrowly beaten by the reopposing Simca Mille on his reappearance in the Prix d’Harcourt three weeks ago, but raised his game to turn the tables – charging home under a well judged ride from Marie Velon to score by a length and a quarter.

Velon said: “He’s a very special horse, he was amazing today and knew his job very well.

“He’s a very good horse who can do anything (trip-wise). I don’t know if he will go the Grand Prix de Chantilly or the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.”

Simca Mille beat Bay Bridge to the runner-up spot by a head, with Vadeni – winner of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last summer before being placed in the Irish Champion Stakes and the Arc – never threatening to land a telling blow in fourth.