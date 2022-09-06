Irish Champion Stakes set to headline stellar weekend

Vadeni could clash with both Luxembourg and Mishriff in what promises to be a fascinating renewal of the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Owned by the Aga Khan, Vadeni supplemented his Prix du Jockey Club success with a hard-fought victory in the Eclipse at Sandown, where Mishriff was beaten just a neck in a thrilling finish.

Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget and John and Thady Gosden respectively, Vadeni and Mishriff face a new rival in the Aidan O’Brien-trained Luxembourg, who returned with a Curragh victory last month after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 11 contenders for the highlight of the opening day of Irish Champions Weekend also include Grand Prix de Paris victor Onesto, O’Brien’s Oaks winner Tuesday and Paddy Twomey’s Group One winner La Petite Coco.

Homeless Songs won the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs could have her first spin since that Classic success in May in the other Group One feature, the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes.

The mile contest has drawn 13 possibles with Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Saffron Beach seemingly her main rival after her taking Prix Rothschild success last month.

Melbourne Cup hopefuls Earl Of Tyrone and Point King headline 16 contenders for the Paddy Power Stakes while the Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile has 15 entries and the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes has 14 possibles, including five from O’Brien’s yard.

Kyprios (right) won the Goodwood Cup last time out (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Kyprios is the headliner on Sunday’s Curragh card, with the Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup victor lining up in the Comer Group Irish St Leger.

Previous winner Search For A Song, the supplemented Rosscarbery and Princess Zoe are in the mix, but the Gosden-trained Stradivarius, who finished third to Kyprios at Ascot and second at Goodwood, has not been added to the field.

Juvenile Group One honours are up for grabs too, with the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes drawing nine classy contenders, including Marbaan and Persian Force from Britain.

O’Brien has three possibles while his sons Donnacha and Joseph have Proud And Regal and Al Riffa respectively, with the latter supplemented for the race.

The Moyglare Stud Stakes has 17 fillies at this stage, including Aidan O’Brien’s unbeaten Meditate, who could clash again with Olivia Maralda, Thornbrook and Maybe Just Maybe after they finished behind her in the Debutante.

Lakota Sioux and Sydneyarms Chelsea could travel from Britain.

Highfield Princess is in the Flying Five field (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

A strong British challenge is gathering for the Al Basti Equiworld Flying Five Stakes with Nunthorpe victor Highfield Princess leading the way for John Quinn.

She followed up her Prix Maurice de Gheest success with a win at York, with Dragon Symbol (fifth), beaten favourite Royal Aclaim (sixth), Raasel (eighth), Flotus (10th) New York City (12th) and Winter Power (13th) all in the reckoning to take her on again.

A Case Of You, Romantic Proposal, Mooneista and Ladies Church head the home defence with Hugo Palmer supplementing Ebro River.