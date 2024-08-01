Irish eyes smiling as Black Forza reels in Richmond favourite

A fast-finishing Black Forza upset favourite The Strikin Viking to land the Markel Richmond Stakes for Irish handler Michael O’Callaghan.

Much of the pre-race talk was about Wathnan Racing’s new purchase The Strikin Viking, who went off as the 11-10 market leader, and he was soon in charge of proceedings of the six-furlong contest.

Despite an early challenge from Tropical Storm, trainer Hamad Al Jehani looked on course for his first ever British turf winner at the final furlong marker when The Strikin Viking moved clear in front.

At the this point, Black Forza was off the bridle near the rear and not in consideration before he clicked into top gear and made his move under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

The son of Complexity motored down the inside to cruise past six rivals with only the leader ahead, who he overtook in the closing stages to win at 9-1 by half a length.

O’Callaghan said: “It’s fantastic. To win the Richmond is very special, he’s a horse we bought at the breeze-ups and Goodwood has been lucky for us.

“I didn’t get to be here when Steel Bull won the Molecomb (in 2020). But this horse, to come here was the plan even before his maiden. A loose plan and I’m glad it’s worked out.

“He’s a talented colt, he loves that ground. He was flat out for the first half of the race but he hit the line very strong. He was better in a better race, we’ll enjoy today and then make some plans.”

He went on: “He just has a bit of class. It takes class to see out a race like that, we’d be hopeful that he’d see out seven furlongs in time and possibly he might get a mile around a turn.

“He’s an American-bred horse, we’ll see how he progresses.

“He’s a very, very good mover. You’re always taking a chance, buying a dirt horse to go on grass, especially a first-season sire.

“He’s proved he can go on turf, so it’s great, it’s all worked out.

“He’s got a lot of options, we’ll enjoy today first and then we’ll make a plan after that.”

Wathnan Racing manager Richard Brown said of The Strikin Viking: “First of all, we are delighted with him.

“He was a short-priced favourite and of course you want to win, but James (Doyle) just got off and said if he could have another crack at it, he would have held on to him a bit longer.

“He knows the horse now, which will be a big advantage going forward. He put a couple of lengths on them pretty quickly and then idled and then he didn’t see the winner coming.

“I am sure there is a big day in him. I imagine a fast six furlongs at York will be right up his alley. I hate making plans straight after a race but, literally, he hadn’t pulled up and I was thinking Gimcrack Stakes.”