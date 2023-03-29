Irish National mission is on for Angels Dawn

Cheltenham Festival winner Angels Dawn has been given the go-ahed to bid for further glory in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

In the immediate aftermath of his mare’s victory in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup, trainer Sam Curling feared she would struggle to make the final field of 30.

However, following the latest acceptance stage the eight-year-old finds herself only needing four not to take up the option – and at least two above her are heading for Aintree in Lifetime Ambition and Longhouse Poet.

With doubts about the participation of several others, Angels Dawn looks almost certain to make the cut and Curling – who confirmed Phillip Enright will be reunited with the eight-year-old after Pa King took the ride at Cheltenham – believes marathon trips have been the making of her.

“The Irish National is the aim now, she came out of Cheltenham very well,” said Curling.

“It looks like she’s going to get in so we’ll head for Fairyhouse as long as the ground stays the way it is, but I’d say it will.

“I didn’t think she’d get in at one stage, but she’s jumped up the list a good bit now.

“She’s improving it seems. Fences have been the making of her and stepping up in trip – the extra distances are helping her a lot. Hopefully she keeps going that way.

“She travelled well at Cheltenham and had to battle at the end. Phillip Enright will ride her, he knows her well and rides plenty of ours.”