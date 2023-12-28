Irish Point well made in Christmas Hurdle

Irish Point announced himself as a major player in the staying division with an authoritative display in the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the five-year-old was a Grade One-winning novice at Aintree in the spring and returned to action this season with a victory over the useful mare Magical Zoe.

This represented a steep rise in grade, however, against last year’s winner Home By The Lee, Asterion Forlonge and Buddy One.

By the time Home By The Lee had cried enough on the turn for home, Jack Kennedy came looming up between horses on Irish Point, the heavily backed even-money favourite.

Asterion Forlonge was the only one to go with him but only briefly and Irish Point cruised to an 11-length success.

He runs in Brian Acheson’s Robcour colours, who already have one legitimate Stayers’ Hurdle contender in Teahupoo. Coral make the pair their 4-1 joint-favourites for the race in March.

“Jack said he would have done more in a piece of work at home,” said Elliott.

“He was very professional, settled and did everything great.

“You are always worried stepping up to three miles. It’s a nice race to win, we’ve a couple for that division now and it’s a good problem to have.

“We’ve a great bunch of horses and Jack said to me there that all I have to do now is to make sure to split them up.

“He could be a horse that we’d keep for Aintree, we’ll enjoy today and see what happens. The horse was very good and I thought it was a great performance.

“I thought he was so relaxed that he ticked all the boxes to stay, but you are always nervous until he does it.

“Jack said he actually thought halfway down the back that he was so relaxed, but he said when he gave him a squeeze he leapt straight back on it.”