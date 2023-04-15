Irish Point well made in Mersey Novices’ Hurdle
Gordon Elliott’s Irish Point was an impressive winner of the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.
A 5-1 chance under Davy Russell – winning his second Grade One of the week – the grey ran in mid-division and crept into a more prominent position as the field turned for home.
Behind the leaders over the penultimate hurdle, the five-year-old took up the lead over the last and pulled clear up the home straight to win comfortably from Kateira, who was three and a half lengths in arrears.
