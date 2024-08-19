Irish raiding party again looks powerful for this year’s Ebor

Top weight Harbour Wind forms part of a strong Irish contingent among the 28 confirmations for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor.

Dermot Weld’s four-year-old was a Listed winner on his only outing to date this term and will have to give weight to all bar Brian Ellison’s classy Tashkhan if he is to be successful.

Ellison could also run his Northumberland Plate winner Onesmoothoperator, who will be chasing a famous double.

As well as Harbour Wind from Ireland, Aidan O’Brien could run the strong ante-post fancy Queenstown, Jessica Harrington has left in Yashin and Gavin Cromwell is set to be represented by his smart dual-purpose performer My Mate Mozzie.

Willie Mullins, chasing a third win in the race, may run Hipop De Loire or Lot Of Joy. However, he has taken out Royal Ascot winner Belloccio, who is entered over timber at Kilbeggan.

Henry de Bromhead’s useful hurdler Magical Zoe is another in the mix from the Emerald Isle.

The trainer said: “Magical Zoe is in good form. She’ll head for the Ebor next weekend and we’ll see how she goes. She had a nice run at Fairyhouse on her last start.”

Those well fancied for the home team include the William Haggas-trained Naqeeb, David O’Meara’s Epic Poet and the Andrew Balding trio of Relentless Voyager, Fairbanks and Night Sparkle.

Naqeeb is owned by Shadwell and their assistant racing manager Richard Hills said: “It’s a competitive race. You don’t want to be drawn on the outside – middle to inside and I think he’d have a really good each-way chance.”

The Sky Bet City Of York Stakes could feature the next clash between Audience and Kinross.

Audience has been a revelation this season for John and Thady Gosden, winning the Lockinge at Newbury and the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, while despite being seven, Kinross continues to run with credit for Ralph Beckett.

Kinross has five lengths to make up from Goodwood but he did have Audience back in second when winning the race 12 months ago.

Haggas’ three-year-old Lake Forest and Richard Hannon’s Shouldvebeenaring add strength in depth.

In the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes, Alyanaabi, Enfjaar, My Prospero and See The Fire are all involved.

Both of the first two mentioned are owned by Shadwell and Hills said: “Enfjaar is in great nick, he loves York, as he’s proven, so he’s got a massive chance.

“The three-year-old, Alyanaabi, ran a great race in the 2000 Guineas and then the St James’s Palace. He wasn’t quite right last time (at Newbury). Weight for age this time of year, you never really know.”