Irish St Leger target for Dawn Patrol

Dawn Patrol is likely to be aimed at the Comer Group International Irish St Leger following his fine run in defeat at the Curragh on Saturday.

Trainer Joseph O’Brien is keen on a crack at the Classic in September after the four-year-old failed by only a short head to catch Cadillac in the Group Three International Stakes over a mile and a quarter.

It was the Galileo gelding’s first start for the County Kilkenny handler since he was bought by the Lloyd J Williams Syndicate out of Aidan O’Brien’s stable.

“I thought it was a great run from him, for a horse that you would imagine his optimum distance would be further,” said O’Brien.

“I suppose something like the Irish Leger would be an obvious target for him.

“He won over two miles at the Curragh last year so we always had him in our head as a staying type.

“I was actually surprised because in another stride he would have won.”

When asked if he could be considered for the Lexus Melbourne Cup later in the year O’Brien added: “He could be but we still have to do all those scans and things. It’s going to be a very strenuous process so I don’t know exactly who is going to be able to go.

“If we don’t go there, there are plenty of other places in the world we can go.”