Iroko team working towards Festival target

Iroko is on course to make the Cheltenham Festival but which race he runs in has still to be decided.

Trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, the six-year-old won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the meeting last season in the famous JP McManus colours.

He went on to finish third to Apple Away in Grade One company at Aintree and reappeared over fences at Warwick in early November, putting up a faultless chasing debut over two and a half miles.

Unfortunately he picked up an injury a couple of weeks later that connections initially felt would rule him out for the season, however, he has returned to full training much quicker than anticipated and has been entered in the Arkle and Turners Novices’ Chases next month.

While Greenall favours the Turners, McManus also owns ante-post favourite Fact To File which may have a bearing on his destination.

“I think he’ll get to Cheltenham,” said Greenall.

“He won’t be able to have a run before, there’s not enough time, but he’ll get to Cheltenham.

“Which race he’ll run in there, I’m still not sure. I’d rather go over two and a half miles but JP has obviously got other options in that, so we’ll just have to see.

“The Arkle may have opened up after last weekend but obviously he ran so well in the three-mile Grade One novice hurdle at Aintree.

“It’s great that he’s back anyway, and he’s back in full training.”