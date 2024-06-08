Iron Lion enters Ebor reckoning with taking Haydock success
Iron Lion may have a crack at the Ebor in his sights having impressed in the Betfred ‘Play Fred’s £5 Million’ Handicap at Haydock.
Trained by David O’Meara, the lightly-raced four-year-old travelled beautifully for Jamie Spencer before quickening up in fine style on his way to a one-length win.
Charlie Johnston’s Knightswood could be considered slightly unfortunate, however, as he was all dressed up with nowhere to go for the majority of the final two furlongs before finally getting a run all too late behind the 5-1 winner.
Iron Lion is owned by Elwick Stud, whose stud manager Gary Moore said: “He’s got quite a knee action and he really appreciated the rain that fell overnight.
“Good ground is good enough for him and we might think about the Ebor now. Jamie said he’ll stay so we might go to Melbourne! We’ll see what David says, he’s the trainer.
“He’s a nice horse, a real fine, big stamp. His sister (Lava Stream) runs tomorrow in a Listed race at Goodwood so that would be a nice family double.
“We’ve got 40 mares on 300 acres just between Durham and Newcastle. There are not many better jobs when you have days like this.”
