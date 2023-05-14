Isaac Shelby edged out in French Guineas thriller

Trainer Brian Meehan was left frustrated after Isaac Shelby had to make do with the runner-up spot behind shock winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi in the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains at ParisLongchamp.

Winner of two of his three juvenile start last season, including the Group Two Superlative Stakes, Issac Shelby made an impressive reappearance in the Greenham at Newbury three weeks ago.

Meehan immediately ruled out a tilt at the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, instead electing to head for the French equivalent, and he was well fancied to claim Classic glory in the hands of Sean Levey.

The Night Of Thunder colt did little wrong and powered to the lead against the far rail in the straight, but was unable to resist the late surge of the widely unconsidered Marhaba Ya Sanafi.

While proud of his stable star’s performance, Meehan felt he was not seen to best effect.

Meehan said: “We were a bit frustrated by the lack of pace, especially in the first part of the race. It wasn’t fast enough for him, but he ran very well.

“I’m delighted for the horse, for his owner and for the team at home.

“He hasn’t shown the full extent of his talent yet. The best is yet to come, especially in races where there will be more pace.”

Meehan confirmed Isaac Shelby will now head for Royal Ascot, where he is entered in both the St James’s Palace Stakes and the Commonwealth Cup.

He added: “We are thinking of Royal Ascot, and in particular the St James’s Palace Stakes for him.”

Marhaba Ya Sanafi, trained by Andreas Schutz and ridden by Mickael Barzalona, was no match for American Flag in last month’s Prix de Fontainebleau, but turned the tables on the favourite, who failed to pick up for Christophe Soumillon and was ultimately a little disappointing in fourth place.

I have been in France for seven years and I hope that this victory will mark a new turning point in my career.

Schutz said: “I’m delighted. I was expecting a great performance from him but relative to finishing in the top five (rather than winning). I was also hoping for more rain.

“He had run well in the Prix de Fontainebleau and I had expected him to improve. The colt had worked well in the company of other of my horses, but I don’t necessarily have much to go on in the morning.

“I have won a lot of Classics in Germany, so I was able to have a calm outlook going into the race. It’s down to my experience!

“I have been in France for seven years and I hope that this victory will mark a new turning point in my career.

“The colt is entered in the Qatar Prix du Jockey-Club, which seems like the logical next step.”

Royal Ascot is next on the agenda for third-placed Breizh Sky.

Trainer Alessandro Botti said: “It was great. Before the race I was still worried about the draw. But Maxime Guyon rode a great race.

“As things stand, he’s scheduled to go to Royal Ascot for a 1,400-metre race on the straight course. We will try to prepare him for that. It will depend on how the horse recovers.”