Isaac Shelby enters Lennox calculations

Brian Meehan’s Isaac Shelby looks poised to drop back to seven furlongs for the World Pool Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.

The move back in distance could prove a shrewd move with the son of Night Of Thunder, who has twice scored at Group level over the trip, claiming the Superlative Stakes as a two-year-old before adding the Greenham on his reappearance, making all in impressive style.

Since that Newbury return he has run twice over a mile and was denied by the barest of margins in search of Classic honours in the French 2000 Guineas before finishing a respectable fourth behind Paddington in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Manton handler is now looking to get his charge back to winning ways and provide the big-spending Wathnan Racing with their first victory since taking ownership of the talented colt.

“He’s in great form, he has worked well and we’re looking at possibly the Lennox for him at Goodwood,” said Meehan.

“I think in time the mile is always comfortable for him, but for the moment we have got to look at getting a prize under his belt again.”

The Qatar Goodwood Festival could also be the next port of call for promising two-year-old Toca Madera following his third-placed effort in the July Stakes at Newmarket last week.

The son of Bated Breath had failed to get involved in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, but having bounced back to show his true capabilities, has the potential to line up in the Markel Richmond Stakes on the Sussex Downs.

“I was slightly disappointed at Ascot, but I thought he really showed how good he was there at Newmarket and possibly there is going to be some more improvement in him I think,” added Meehan.

“Maybe we will go to the Richmond (August 3) if it isn’t too soon, but certainly we will have a look at the Gimcrack (York, August 25) or Prix Morny (Deauville, August 20).”