It’s For Me shines for Mullins and Townend at Punchestown

Two Willie Mullins-trained youngsters who both ran in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham made winning hurdling debuts at Punchestown on Thursday.

It’s For Me finished better of the pair in March when fifth to A Dream To Share and was sent of the 8-13 favourite in the hands of Paul Townend in the Ladbrokes Play ‘1-2-Free’ On Football Maiden Hurdle.

Townend’s mount was keen early and was then was hard pressed turning into the straight by Jack Kennedy on Gordon Elliott’s Caldwell Potter.

While it looked like he could have a race on his hands, he eventually pulled a length and a half clear. To give some substance to the form Henry de Bromhead’s Ascending, fifth in the Triumph Hurdle, was back in third.

“He was very keen the whole way round. He showed it in his bumpers as well and he wore a hood today,” said Townend.

“Maybe a stronger pace will help him to settle but when he got a bit of light he just ran with me. He has a huge engine to run away that far from home.

“He had a blow down the straight and picked up again so the engine is definitely there, but we’ll have to calm it a small bit. I was never going to get beaten and had the luxury of popping the last.

“He hit the line well and is another exciting one for these silks (Simon Munir and Isaac Souede).”

Loughglynn (2-5 favourite) made all under Townend in the Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle.

He finished ninth at Cheltenham and was starting out over two miles and five furlongs but did not jump fluently at times despite winning by 10 lengths.

“He enjoyed the scenery around Punchestown and had a look at every hurdle and the big wide-open spaces,” said Townend.

“The race wasn’t that competitive, and he’ll be better when he’s concentrating on what he’s doing. When he got there, he was well able to jump but was dossing everywhere. He has loads of power and he’ll jump all right.

“He’s a stayer and is going to be chaser.”

With March next year in mind, Betfair cut It’s For Me to 16-1 from 20-1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and introduced Loughglynn at 25-1 for the Albert Bartlett.