‘It’s just magic’ – Serena Brotherton the toast of the Knavesmire once more

Serena Brotherton was once again the toast of the Knavesmire after Lord Melbourne provided her with a fourth victory in the Queen Mother’s Cup at York.

It is 10 years since the veteran rider enjoyed her third success in a race which traditionally sees the successful rider win their weight in champagne, with her previous wins achieved in 1999 and 2003.

Having finished a close-up fifth in a lucrative handicap at Epsom on Oaks day two weeks ago, the Ralph Beckett-trained Lord Melbourne was the 9-2 favourite to get 53-year-old Brotherton back in the York winner’s enclosure and the four-year-old travelled strongly for much of the mile-and-a-half journey.

Aine O’Connor did her best to draw the finish out of the market leader aboard Irish raider Whimsy, but Brotherton delivered her mount with a well-timed challenge to prevail by two and a quarter lengths.

Brotherton said: “I’m so glad I came, it’s so hard to get rides in these races now and to get the call-up to ride one with a chance and for it to come off is so wonderful.

“It went absolutely perfectly. I spoke to Tyler Heard yesterday, he rode him at Epsom, and he said just jump and sit handy with a bit of cover and he was sure he’d stay.

“I sat there and travelled well and I had my eye on the Irish horse as I felt they thought that would win. I thought I couldn’t give that one any rope and then I’ve got there going nearly too well, but he’s seen it out really well.”

Brotherton may well be back in 12 months’ time to bid for a fifth win, adding: “I’m 53 now, but Joe Fanning and Frankie (Dettori) are still going!

“It’s been a long time between drinks and it’s just magic. It’s so hard to ride a winner, let alone here, and this is my home track.

“Winners make the world go round and this is a really special day.”