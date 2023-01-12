Iwilldoit all set for Classic Chase return at Warwick

Stan Sheppard will take the reins when Iwilldoit makes a long-awaited comeback in the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick on Saturday.

The Sam Thomas-trained gelding was last seen winning the Welsh Grand National in late 2021, a nine-length success with Sheppard in the saddle.

At Warwick the 10-year-old will return from a lengthy absence to tackle the three-mile five-furlong trip of the Classic Chase.

“He has had 383 days off the track but I believe Sam will get him there in the best order he can. We go there with a lively chance I would like to think,” said Sheppard.

“I’ve not sat him in the run up to the race. I leave it to Sam and his team with what they do with him at home but everything I’ve heard has been good and positive.

“Three-miles-five around a galloping track should suit him. There is nothing in there where you think ‘crikey that might take a bit of stopping’ and if anything it could be that Iwilldoit could be the one to take some stopping.”

Declarations for the race also include Paul Nicholls’ Threeunderthrufive, who will carry a top weight of 12 stone, and Sandy Thomson’s veteran Dingo Dollar.

Richard Hobson has Lord Du Mesnil on the list, with Henry Daly’s Fortescue and Chris Honour’s Grumpy Charley also declared.

There is a sole Irish entrant in the shape of Willie Mullins’ Mr Incredible, while Venetia Williams is represented by Commodore and Ben Pauling will saddle Nestor Park.

Charlie Longsdon has a key contender in Guetapan Collonges while Alan King’s Notachance, Emma Lavelle’s Wouldubewell, Gail Haywood’s Grand Mogul and Sheila Lewis’ Volcano complete the field.