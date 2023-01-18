Iwilldoit team considering qualifying options for Aintree hope

Iwilldoit could try to book his Randox Grand National ticket by running at Newbury or Ascot next month.

Sam Thomas’ 10-year-old defied a 383-day layoff when galloping to an impressive success in the Classic Chase at Warwick – a performance that saw him cut to as short as 16-1 for the Aintree showpiece on April 15.

However, the main stumbling block post-race appeared to be the fact Iwilldoit is not yet qualified for the Merseyside marathon – and with time at a premium before the February 19 deadline to have run in at least six races over fences, Thomas was far from certain that is where he would head in the spring.

Iwilldoit’s pilot Stan Sheppard reports the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury on February 11 or the Betfair Ascot Chase at Ascot a week later on February 18 are being considered in order to meet the qualification criteria.

“I believe Aintree is now the plan and that there are two races in mind, the Denman Chase over three miles at Newbury and the Ascot Chase over two-miles-five,” said Sheppard.

“He literally only needs to get around in either race as he has to have six runs over fences to qualify for the Grand National.”

Sheppard has never ridden in a Grand National, but believes his likely mount is more than capable of handling the unique test the famous spruce provides.

He added: “I definitely think he would be fine over those fences. It was only his fifth run over fences on Saturday and he jumped better than he probably did both times I rode him at Chepstow.

“I also don’t think he needs particularly heavy ground. As long as it is not quick in the Grand National, he will be fine.”