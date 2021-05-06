Jabbarockie rolls to Chester success
Jabbarockie displayed his customary speed from the gate and made every yard of the running to win the Satchell Moran Solicitors Business Interruption Claims Handicap at Chester
Eric Alston’s veteran may be an eight-year-old now, but he has looked better than ever in his two races to date this season and the form book backs that up.
A winner at Musselburgh by just a short head in the Scottish Sprint Cup, he was 3lb higher this time but once he took full advantage of his plum draw in stall one, the race was effectively over and he beat Count D’Orsay by a length and a quarter.
Jason Hart was on board after his intended mount Lord Riddiford was a non runner. He replaced Harrison Shaw.
“When you get drawn one around here it makes life a hell of a lot easier,” said Hart.
“He winged the gates and I was able to fill up more than I thought, I thought I’d have a lot more pressure for the lead.
“He’s getting quicker this horse and he’s staying the trip out well. Eric does great with his sprinters and I felt he’d improved a hell of a lot from Musselburgh.”