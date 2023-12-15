Jack Jones working back from March with An Bradan Feasa

Jack Jones’ An Bradan Feasa will look to add another good Cheltenham run to his CV in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle on Saturday.

The Camelot three-year-old was formerly trained in Ireland by Joseph O’Brien and ran twice for prior connections, once on the Flat and once when winning a Ballinrobe maiden hurdle in September.

He then swapped stables to join Jones in Newmarket, making his debut at Cheltenham in November under Tom Bellamy.

The race was won by the impressive Burdett Road, now highly fancied for the Triumph itself, but there was a great deal to like about An Bradan Feasa’s performance in second.

He returns to Prestbury Park, with Jones hopeful he will take another step en route to the Festival in March.

“He came out of Cheltenham great, he’s a bonny little lad and not a lot bothers him,” said Jones.

“He ran a cracker, having jumped and travelled well, and bumped into a horse who is clearly a good one in Burdett Road.

“The owners were over the moon with that run, we were toying with a few options and it made sense to go back to Cheltenham, having run well over course and distance.

“It’s the owner’s dream and my dream to have a winner there.

“He’s come out of the race great and he’s schooled twice in between, he goes there in really good order.

“We had it in our minds that we’d work back from the Fred Winter and I’d like to think we’d be going there with two good runs (at the track), which will do him no harm at all.”

As he was last time out, Jones’ charge will be ridden by Bellamy, who said: “An Bradan Feasa is a nice horse for a trainer that is going places.

“He did everything right bar win last time, but the right one was in front of us that day, as Burdett Road looks exceptional.

“Although this is on the New course as opposed to the Old one, any form around Cheltenham is a massive plus. He seemed to stay well the last day and he goes there with a live chance.”

An Bradan Feasa is set to meet seven rivals, including Paul Nicholls’ Kabral Du Mathan, who makes his first start on British turf after winning at Clairefontaine in July.

Dan Skelton’s Kourosh also comes into the race in winning form after a 21-length maiden hurdle success at Wetherby in November and so too does Anthony Charlton’s Balboa, who makes his debut for this stable after winning at Chepstow on his final start for Milton Harris.