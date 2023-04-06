Jack Tudor following illustrious footsteps with top job at Pond House

Jack Tudor has landed the prestigious role of stable jockey to David Pipe at his famous Pond House Stables.

The vacancy became available in February on the shock immediate retirement of long-time number one Tom Scudamore, and Tudor’s services have been called upon regularly by Pipe since, riding for the yard at the Cheltenham Festival.

Tudor, who has ridden four winners for Pipe in his career so far, follows in the footsteps of not only Scudamore but the likes of Sir Anthony McCoy, Richard Dunwoody and Peter Scudamore to be in possession of the Pond House top job and Tudor admits he has big shoes to fill following Pipe’s announcement of the news.

“It’s obviously a big move for me and I’m looking forward to it and excited to see what happens,” he said.

“It’s a role that has been filled by great jockeys before and there are big shoes to fill, but hopefully I can fill them.”

The 20-year-old shot to prominence when partnering Christian Williams’ Potters Corner to win the 2019 Welsh Grand National, while Kitty’s Light is another of the Welshman’s string to provide Tudor with big-race success, winning Newcastle’s Eider Chase earlier this season.

Tudor was keen to pay tribute to Williams as he makes the move from Ogmore-by-Sea to Somerset and hopes to continue linking up with the man who has nurtured the early days of his career when his new association allows.

“Christian has been brilliant to me for the past five years,” continued the jockey.

“I’ve worked with him since I was 16 and I dedicate all my career so far to him and the reason I am able to get opportunities such as this are because of him giving me chances and trusting me for so long.

“I’ll look forward to keeping that relationship going with Christian and riding as many of his as possible and hopefully David and Christian can work well together and we can have plenty of success.”

Grand National-winning trainer Pipe write on Twitter: “I am excited to announce that @jacktudor9 will be stable jockey at Pond House, supported by our existing team of jockeys. He is a talented young rider with big-race experience.

“We look forward to exciting times ahead #newbeginnings.”