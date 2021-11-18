Jacob hoping to emulate King Kauto with ‘people’s favourite’ Bristol De Mai

Daryl Jacob admits it would be a remarkable feat if Bristol De Mai could register a record-equalling fourth win in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

The bold, front-running grey is on the cusp of matching Kauto Star’s feat in the Grade One over three miles one and a half furlongs thanks to a succession of brilliant performances.

He has made the Merseyside venue his own in recent years, beginning with a 57-length beating of another three-time scorer, Cue Card, in 2017.

In 2018, he conquered that year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River by five lengths. Though he went down, albeit gallantly, by a length and a half to Lostintranslation in 2019, he regained his crown by two lengths at the expense of dual King George VI Chase victor Clan Des Obeaux.

Jacob has ridden Bristol De Mai in all but one of his 33 races since the grey moved to the Nigel Twiston-Davies stable from Guillaume Macaire in France as a young horse in 2014.

“Kauto Star was one of the all-time greats. He won four Betfair Chases. If this lad can emulate him and do the job he’s done it would be some achievement,” said Jacob.

“I’m very much looking forward to it. He’s been a wonderful servant to myself, (owners) Simon (Munir) and Isaaac (Souede). He’s won Grade Ones consistently most years and he’s a people’s favourite.

“He’s a Haydock specialist and it’s a home match to him. It’s as though he lives up there.”

Kauto Star admires the statue at Haydock marking his four wins in the Betfair Chase (John Giles/PA) (PA Archive)

Unsurprisingly, Jacob finds him a joy to ride and does not believe ground conditions will play against the 10-year-old.

“He’s a very straightforward type of horse. He goes his gallop and jumps the way he does. I know him very well. He’s just a lovely horse to ride,” he said.

“He’s a wonderful, scopey type of horse – exactly what you need for a good three-mile chaser.

“He’s won plenty of good races on good to soft ground in the past. Even when he beat Native River and Might Bite (in the 2018 renewal) it was good to soft that day. It was a monumental win.

He's a wonderful scopey type of horse, exactly what you need for a good three-mile chaser

“Good to soft ground doesn’t bother him. His favourite ground is heavy ground, but good to soft is not a problem.”

However, Jacob fears A Plus Tard could be a major stumbling block between Bristol De Mai and that landmark triumph.

“It’s a very good race. It’s probably one of the best races we’ve had up there for a few years. A Plus Tard is going to be hard to beat,” he went on.

“He’s a Ryanair winner over two-miles-five and he’s a Gold Cup second. He loves good to soft ground. He’s going to be very difficult to beat. There are so many conditions in his favour for Saturday.

Daryl Jacob rates A Plus Tard a big threat to Bristol De Mai in the Betfair Chase (Simon Cooper/PA) (PA Archive)

“Obviously, Waiting Patiently this is his sort of track and he finished second in the King George last year. They are going to be two difficult horses to beat.

“Next Destination was touted as a very good horse. He’s got to step up on what he’s done so far, but Paul Nicholls is an exceptional trainer – a master of his craft – and you wouldn’t bet your last dollar he wouldn’t perform and run a good race.”

:: Daryl Jacob will ride Bristol De Mai in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday. For more information visit greatbritishracing.com