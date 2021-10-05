Jacob thoughts with Matt Griffiths in Huntingdon victory

Daryl Jacob was among the jockeys rallying round Matt Griffiths on a sombre day in the weighing room at Huntingdon on Tuesday.

Griffiths, 31, was on Monday evening described as in a stable but critical condition in intensive car after being involved in a fatal road accident on Sunday.

He was travelling along a road near Exford, a village on Exmoor, when the crash happened and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment.

Griffiths partnered Dashel Drasher to success in the Grade One Ascot Chase in February for trainer Jeremy Scott, who has been his biggest supporter. It was the culmination of a three-race winning streak at Ascot for the pair, who beat Master Tommytucker by two lengths.

Matt Griffiths and Dashel Drasher (left) in Grade One-winning action at Ascot (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

Jacob spoke after steering the Nicky Henderson-trained Impulsive One to a 10-length victory in the Huntingdon Season Opener Juvenile Hurdle.

He said: “It’s not about the racing today. Matt Griffiths is the one we should be concerned about – it is tough in the weighing room today.

“Matt is a great friend and a real character. It just brings it home and brings you back to reality. I just wish him and his family all the best. It has shocked the weighing room and we are all thinking of him.

“He is a real fighter and grafter and a real hard worker. All of us in the weighing room are thinking about Matt and his family. Our condolences also go out to the family of the person who passed away.”

Brian Hughes has Matt Griffiths in his thoughts (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Former champion jockey Brian Hughes echoed the thoughts of Jacob after winning the Welcome Back To Huntingdon Racecourse Handicap Chase aboard Larch Hill for Adam Pogson.

He said: “It is shocking to hear and I’m very sorry for Matt and his family and the family of the poor man who lost his life.

“Matt is a great lad and a great jockey and is just a really nice fellow. He is still fighting and fingers crossed he pulls through.”