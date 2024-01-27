Jade shines in Fairyhouse romp

Jade De Grugy added to a successful Saturday afternoon for Willie Mullins as she led home a one-two for the trainer in the SBK Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The Closutton maestro enjoyed a sterling few hours in Britain, with Capodanno landing the Cotswold Chase and Lossiemouth making an impressive seasonal bow in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham, while at Doncaster Ashroe Diamond ran out an comfortable Grade Two winner.

Jade De Grugy highlighted Mullins’ strength in the mares’ division as she obliged as an 8-13 favourite in this Grade Three affair.

One of four for the trainer in a seven-runner field, Jade De Grugy won a French bumper before joining Mullins and made an impressive start for the team when registering a 15-length maiden hurdle win at Leopardstown last month.

Stepping up in class, she showed a fine change of gear for Brian Hayes to coast home a six-and-a-half-length winner from A Penny A Hundred, with the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham a possible target.

Assistant trainer David Casey said: “She was very impressive. She did things right all the way, she jumps brilliant. She travelled and quickened up in the straight. Brian was very happy with her.

“She’s a very sensible mare and always did everything right, we’re delighted with her.

“She has the race at Cheltenham and the Grade One back here obviously. There is a short gap between them but I’d imagine they will be the two targets.

“She was very good in Leopardstown and obviously very good again today.”

Western Diego (11-8 favourite) was also a winner for Mullins and Hayes in the SBK Maiden Hurdle while Argento Boy (evens favourite) made it a hat-trick on the card for the handler in the SBK (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race, with Jody Townend aboard.