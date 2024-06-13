James Doyle under no illusions despite strong book of Ascot rides

It is not unusual for James Doyle to have some nice rides to look forward to at Royal Ascot. But there is a different kind of pressure this time around, as he prepares to ride as first jockey to the burgeoning Wathnan Racing for the first time at the meeting.

Doyle is no stranger to riding for powerhouse operations. He was swiftly snapped up by Juddmonte as their retained rider early into his career and his recent CV is littered with success in the royal blue of Godolphin for whom he rode as able deputy to his great friend William Buick.

Even Aidan O’Brien has come calling over the past few years, but he is now the man in the privileged position of riding the pick of the Emir of Qatar’s growing racing empire.

Wathnan’s backroom team have been busy assembling a stellar squad for battle at the summer showpiece they enjoyed immediate success at in 2023.

Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami and Queen’s Vase scorer Gregory were both on the scoresheet 12 months ago and all eyes will be on the man in the saddle as he attempts to add to his 18 Royal Ascot winners.

“Ascot is a high-pressure week and Wathnan have invested heavily so they want success,” said Doyle.

“But as we know that doesn’t guarantee success and we know how difficult Ascot can be.

“I’ve gone there some years thinking I have great chances and have come away with nothing so you need a lot of luck and everything to go right.”

When not riding one of Wathnan’s plethora of stars – which include the likes of new recruits Shartash, dual Classic-placed Haatem and King Edward VII hope Space Legend – the 36-year-old will have the backing of Roger Varian’s talented, including 1000 Guineas heroine Elmalka when she seeks to double up in the Coronation Stakes.

The jockey appreciates he is in a position many would dream of.

“Wathnan have 20-odd runners and there’s a few for Roger Varian as well, but it’s a tough week. It’s never easy is it. I’m very privileged and in a lucky position,” he said.

“Let’s hope we get plenty of luck and the horses perform to their best.”

Doyle has an old ally to call on for what he feels is his best chance of the week, Richard Hannon’s Haatem, who will drop back to seven furlongs for the Jersey Stakes on the final day of the meeting.

The son of Phoenix Of Spain was owned by Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah when Doyle steered him to a respectable third behind Notable Speech and stablemate Rosallion in the 2000 Guineas, but having backed that up with another placed effort in the Irish equivalent, will now sport the peacock blue and gold colours of Wathnan.

“Haatem in the Jersey would be a standout chance dropping back in trip,” continued Doyle.

“He travels well and travels strongly and while not ideal dropping back a furlong, he has the right credentials to handle a race like that. He’s not a horse short of speed and he travels.

“He will be the shortest-priced horse of all of ours I imagine and he’s dual Guineas-placed. Obviously it’s a Group Three and we might scare a few off.”

Having been associated with Ascot winners already since joining the ownership ranks early last year and then invested heavily at the sales over both the autumn and spring, Wathnan have been making their presence felt in the two-year-old ranks this term, amassing an enviable collection of juveniles.

Karl Burke’s pair of Leovanni and Shareholder have both looked full of speed and are among the favourites for the Queen Mary and Norfolk Stakes respectively.

There is also another Yorkshire handler Doyle will be looking to in the two-year-old events, as he highlighted two useful colts trained by Richard Fahey.

“Catalyse worked very nicely the other morning, whether he is good enough to win a Coventry I’m not quite sure and obviously Aidan O’Brien’s horses look very smart,” explained Doyle.

“Shadow Army goes for the Windsor Castle and he worked nicely the other morning as well.”

It was 2013 when Doyle first made an impact at the Royal meeting and having struck on Al Kazeem in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, he quickly added the Royal Hunt Cup aboard Belgian Bill before booting home Clive Brittain’s Rizeena in what was a red-letter day for the fledgling pilot.

However, it was a year later when arguably the best horse of his career, Kingman, gave him what is still one of his biggest days when enacting revenge on 2000 Guineas conqueror Night Of Thunder in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Doyle said: “It’s hard to imagine it’s been 10 years and he was a wonder horse wasn’t he. It’s great to see his progeny doing so well now.

“It was a special day – there are not many years you go into Royal Ascot with an out-and-out banker, but he certainly was in 2014.”