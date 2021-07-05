James Ferguson has plenty to look forward to with Mise En Scene

James Ferguson was pleased with the winning racecourse debut of Mise En Scene at Haydock on Friday evening.

The two-year-old was an eyecatching four-length winner in the Irish EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes, beating David O’Meara’s Ribchester colt Ribaldry in the process.

Oisin Murphy took the ride for the contest, with the Qatar Racing-owned youngster starting at 5-2 and Tom Dascombe’s fourth-placed Lady Valentine the 9-4 favourite after her prior success on debut at Leicester.

“It was a very positive start,” said Ferguson of the run.

“I’m very grateful to the owners, she has a lovely pedigree and looks a very exciting prospect.”

Whilst there are no immediate aims for the bay, Ferguson considers her to be the type of horse that will prosper as she gets older.

“With the way she looks, she looks like a three-year-old or four-year-old (prospect),” he said.

“So whatever she does at two is a bonus, she couldn’t have done it better and I’d like to see her step forward.”

Out of Gadfly, who is herself by Galileo, Mise En Scene was sired by the Aga Khan’s Siyouni.

The stallion also produced 2020 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Sotsass and four-time Group One winner St Mark’s Basilica, who was triumphant in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.

“Siyouni is a sire that is on the up,” Ferguson said.

“He’s having winners, he’s a proven champion sire, and her (Mise En Scene) being out of a Galileo mare makes her an exciting prospect for the future.

“If she can keep stepping forward and if we can plan her career with care, she could have an exciting career ahead of her.

“It’s only her first run and in this racing game we shouldn’t get too excited too quickly – but she’s showing us all the right signs.”