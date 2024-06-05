James Tate keen to keep options open for Royal Dress

James Tate’s Royal Dress will seek Group-class compensation after a luckless run in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom.

The Night Of Thunder filly made her first start for the stable at Goodwood in early May, winning at Listed level when taking the Conqueror Fillies’ Stakes.

At Epsom, she graduated to Group Three level, contesting the Princess Elizabeth when stepped up half a furlong from her previous start over a mile.

Under Ben Coen, she was settled at the rear of the field and swept in full of running in the final furlong, but horse and rider repeatedly found their passage was blocked.

Despite not being afforded a clear run, Royal Dress still managed to take home the third-place prize money when beaten only three-quarters of a length by Breege, and the weather will now dictate where she heads next, as her preference is for softer going.

“She’s great after the race, she was very unlucky and we haven’t fully decided on her next target yet,” said Tate.

“She was all dressed up with nowhere to go! These things happen at Epsom, but we have to take the positives, she certainly backed up that Listed win.

“That was by far her best ever run, she proved that to be correct, hopefully some compensation awaits us somewhere in a Group race.”

Royal Dress does not hold an entry for Royal Ascot but Tate has not ruled out supplementing her for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes should the ground prove to be suitable.

He said: “I was really pleased with her training and condition going into that Group race at Epsom, I was just disappointed we didn’t get a run, but even since then she’s flying, so I’m very optimistic that we could have a good filly on our hands.

“There are a few options, there’s the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, but she’s not in it as at the entries stage she was still rated 87.

“We could pay £12,000 to supplement her in if she was flying and if the ground looked like turning up softer than good. That’s something we would consider.

“After that, there’s probably not an ideal race until July, then there’s various options from Falmouths – if we’re going to be bold – to Valiants at Ascot, the Rathbride at the Curragh – there’s all sorts of races.

“I’m also aware that she does like it good or softer, so trying to be firm about her target in June or July might be optimistic.

“We’ll see what the weather does, she goes out in the paddock every day and keeps herself ticking over, then when we find the right kind of race on the right kind of ground, we’ll go for it.

“I don’t think we’d be afraid of any Group race if it was soft enough ground – in a fillies’ only, we’d be fairly confident of a good run.”