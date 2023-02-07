Jamie Moore relatively unscathed following Fontwell fall

Scans have revealed Jamie Moore suffered no broken bones when knocked unconscious in a fall at Fontwell on Monday.

The 38-year-old was taken to the Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after his mount Auriferous suffered a fatal fall four out in the South Coast Skips Maiden Hurdle.

On Tuesday morning, his father Gary Moore said: “Jamie is up and about. He is a bit battered and bruised, but the scan was all clear so he will live to fight another day.

“He will have to go through the concussion protocols, because apparently you can’t have another test for another week.”

The rider will be sidelined for at least seven days, giving the Horsham yard some difficult decisions to make with their big weekend runners.

They include promising chaser Haddex Des Obeaux who has won his last two and was expected to make his Grade Two debut in either the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick or the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

“The disappointment is obviously Saturday,” added Moore.

“I don’t know what we are going to do, because we have runners at two meetings and don’t know where Haddex Des Obeaux will go, if he goes anywhere.”

The Moore family has been through the mill in the past year, with Jamie’s younger brother Joshua suffering a fall at Haydock in April last year which left him with a broken leg, broken ribs, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back. He subsequently announced his retirement from race-riding.

Moore added: “It’s good news with Jamie, anyway. It is what we choose to do, so we can’t complain about it. But I think my wife, Jayne, is kind of at her wit’s end with it, you know?”