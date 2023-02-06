Jamie Moore taken to hospital after Fontwell fall
Jamie Moore was taken to hospital for further examination after suffering a heavy fall at Fontwell on Monday.
The rider was aboard Auriferous, trained by his father Gary, in the South Coast Skips Maiden Hurdle when the pair came to grief four flights from home.
Auriferous suffered a fatal fall while Moore was reported to have been knocked unconscious.
On Monday evening, Gary Moore said: “I think he’s OK. He at the Sussex County Hospital now and waiting for a scan.
“That is as much as I know.
“I think he regained consciousness by the time he got in the ambulance and had feelings in all his arms and legs. So that’s all good.”
