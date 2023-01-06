Jamie Moore’s spirits high following Ludlow win for D’Aunou

Jamie Moore feels Spirit D’Aunou is not the only horse who will benefit from junior hurdle races following his eight-length defeat of Javert Allen at Ludlow.

The four-year-old had landed the odds in a three-runner affair at Huntingdon on his second start and followed up in good style under a penalty to take the Ludlow Race Club Annual Membership Junior “National Hunt” Hurdle.

After unsaddling the Gary Moore-trained 10-11 favourite, the rider said: “He is improving with every run.

“I know people are knocking these races, but they are serving a purpose and he can run in novice hurdles next year without a penalty, which is quite handy, really.

“He will get a bit further, but he has speed in the pedigree, although he doesn’t run like he is a fast horse.

“I was off the bridle all the way but they do kick early and although it is a sharp track, you do have to stay. After three out we were in command.”

Alan King appears to have a soft spot for the stock of Pether’s Moon, and the improving Egbert (6-4 favourite) underlined his thoughts when getting off the mark in the Luke Watson Memorial ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle.

Tom Cannon’s mount just had enough to hold on from the staying-on Impose Toi, and King said: “He’s a big horse. I have a few Pether’s Moons and they are the most laid back horses and they seem to improve with racing.

“He is long way from the finished article yet. The Newbury ground was far too quick last time and, ultimately, you’d hope he will go for a nice three-mile chase next year.

“He has done it well and will progress. These Pether’s Moons improve with racing. I like them.”

Fire Dancer (9-4) had been off the track for over two years, but Venetia Williams’ horses are firing and the Charlie Deutsch-ridden, Rich Ricci-owned seven-year-old kept finding more to hold on by a head from Striking Out in the Simply Delicious Cakes Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Williams quipped: “It was a nice riding performance. Charlie didn’t want to win too far. I was very pleased. It was a lovely round of jumping and there are no plans. We’ll get him home and see how he is.”

Williams was the name to note all afternoon, as Jane Williams saddled Romancero Le Dun (4-1) to success under David Noonan in the Vobe Electrics Juvenile Hurdle, denying Admiralty House and King a double on the card.

Just for good measure, Ian Williams got in on the act, with the Charlie Todd-ridden Tide Times (16-5) taking the Plyvine Caterers Handicap chase by half a length from Ree Okka.

Williams said: “He loves it round here. He ran a great race last time, just getting beaten by a horse of Venetia’s who went off in front and hadn’t run for a long time, but as ever, Venetia’s horses are always very fit and didn’t stop, and he couldn’t get back to it. But he made up for it today.”

Hurricane Harvey (6-1) got the Fergal O’Brien team back on track after a quite spell over the past couple of weeks, with Jack Hogan’s mount recording a three-quarters of a length success over Sirobbie in the three-mile Racing UK Handicap Hurdle.

In the concluding mares’ bumper there was a 40-1 shock provided by the Grace Harris-trained Inion Tiogair, who powered to a two-length success under Conor Ring.

It was the first run for the yard, having left Mag Mullins and been purchased at the Cheltenham sales.

Harris said: “She had been working really well at home and we gave her plenty of time after she was purchased. She was probably just a bit weak. We were hopeful, but I didn’t think she would do it as easily as she has done it today.

“She has filled out so much since October and I’m excited as to what the future holds.”