Jan Brueghel digs deep to give O’Brien an eighth St Leger

Jan Brueghel just outbattled stablemate Illinois as Aidan O’Brien saddled the first two home in the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

Following on from the success of Continuous 12 months ago, the master of Ballydoyle has now claimed the world’s oldest Classic eight times.

He was holding all the aces entering the home straight, with Grosvenor Square leading from Illinois and Jan Brueghel.

Grosvenor Square was passed at the two-furlong pole, from where 11-4 joint-favourites Illinois and Jan Brueghel took control.

And it was Jan Brueghel, partnered by former Ballydoyle apprentice Sean Levey, who ultimately stayed on the strongest to get home by a neck and stretch his unbeaten record to four.

There was drama in terms of the minor honours, as Deira Mile went past the post in third and Sunway was fourth home, but those placings were reversed following a stewards’ inquiry.

Levey, who won the 1000 Guineas on Billesdon Brook in 2018 and this year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas with Rosallion, said: “You’ll take any Classic, any Classic at this stage. Another one on my belt.

“Absolute privilege to get the ride from Aidan and the team. He looks like a very nice horse, he gives me the impression he could be a Gold Cup horse next year maybe, but I’m sure they will find a nice place for him to go next.

“I think he’s just a baby, he’s only a young thing. He ran in snatches a little bit down the back, but I got what I needed from him.

“I thought he might stop if I challenged too early. I always knew I would head him (Illinois) when I needed to.”

Levey, who joined O’Brien as a 17-year-old before moving to England in 2011, added: “No doubt he (O’Brien) has been very good to me. I’ve got him a winner and he’s been happy to use me and give an opportunity like today.”

Co-owner Derrick Smith said: “It’s a great result for us and Illinois has lost nothing in defeat.

“I love this race and it has been a special race for me. We used to sponsor it with Ladbrokes, my son (Paul Smith) won it with Kingston Hill and I’ve seen my colours carried to victory several times with Capri, Kew Gardens, Continuous.

“It means a lot to the Smith family this race, so I was always coming here today.

“I think if they’d gone quicker, Illinois might have done it, but I could see Seanie (Levey) was always going well.

“The winner is unbeaten and didn’t even run until May 25, it’s incredible. Sean said he’s still babyish and has a lot to learn.”

O’Brien was at Leopardstown, where he told Racing TV: “It was a great race and I’m delighted; the three of them ran great races.

“Jan Brueghel, after only having three runs, he was very babyish the last day but we thought he had come forward a lot. We knew it was going to be a big call to go and do it and he doesn’t do much (once he hits the front).

“Illinois also ran a great race and Sean Levey gave the winner a great ride. I’m delighted and it was a great run.”