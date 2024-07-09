Jancis to make Group Three leap at Leopardstown

Willie McCreery’s Jancis steps straight out of maiden company into the Group Three Irish Stallion Farms EBF Brownstown Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday.

The Tamayuz filly sprouted wings in the closing stages to make a winning debut at Leopardstown in June.

Sent off at 40-1, she beat an 80-rated rival by almost three lengths, leaving McCreery keen to see how she fares against more experienced rivals, although he has little doubt she has the quality to shine in black-type company.

“She’s been very good, we’re getting a lot of rain so the ground should be perfect and it’s not a very big field, so she’ll get more experience whatever happens,” said McCreery.

“We’re looking forward to it. You don’t get many options in Ireland after winning a maiden, we don’t have novice races as such or too many races for winners. So it was this race or Killarney next week.

“She’s already run at Leopardstown, she’ll love the ground as she’s such a good mover so we’ll give it a go.

“I was a bit nervous before her debut as she can be tricky in the stalls, once she managed that I was quite happy. Turning in Billy (Lee, jockey) just said she took off and everything worked out nicely.

“She’d been working well but as she can be excitable, we’d taken our time with her and given her every chance. She’s come on from that so hopefully she runs a nice race.”

McCreery’s French 1000 Guineas third Vespertilio was back in France for the Prix Jean Prat on Sunday but ran way below form in seventh.

“She was a little bit disappointing. It’s a bit of a head scratcher. She’s not home yet and we’ll regroup and see where we go from here,” he said.

“It was a bit of a strange race but you live and learn. We’ll take a breather with her now, she won’t run for a while.”