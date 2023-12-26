Jango Baie bags first running of Formby Novices’ Hurdle

Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie battled on gamely to see off Favour And Fortune to win the William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

The race was formerly registered as the Tolworth Hurdle and was being run for the first time at Aintree instead of Sandown.

That was a move that did not go down too well with Henderson at the time, although he may have a different take now after the four-year-old, having just his second race under rules, provided James Bowen with a first Grade One success.

In a race which highlighted the ups and downs of racing perfectly, Bowen’s brother Sean, riding Gordon Elliott’s Farren Glory, seemed to be travelling best of all before falling in the home straight.

Jango Baie (17-2) had beaten Ben Pauling’s Tellherthename narrowly on their respective hurdling debuts at Ascot and the two met again. But Pauling’s charge, having jumped and travelled well until the home straight, soon dropped away.

It was Cannock Park who led for much of the journey and he did not give way until the second-last when the front two pulled away, with Jango Baie winning by two and three-quarter lengths after a good tussle.

Bowen told Racing TV: “It went well, I travelled well, he was a bit keen but he was a lot keener the last day.

“He finished his race off really well and I think he’ll probably want a bit further in time.

“Sean looked to be going really well and at the time I didn’t know what he had left, he did look to be going well, though.

“The best I’d done in a Grade One was finishing third on Top Notch in the Long Walk (2018), that’s the closest I’d been before today.

“He hit the line hard and he’s obviously improving, he’s a Grade One horse now so hopefully he’ll have some nice targets.”