Janidil on the hunt for easier pickings

Janidil bids to escape the clutches of some of Ireland’s best chasers when he pays a visit to Huntingdon for the TrustATrader Peterborough Chase.

Willie Mullins’ raider is a regular in Grade One events on home soil and was handed the formidable task of facing Allaho on his seasonal return in the Clonmel Oil Chase.

However, connections now hope to have found the nine-year-old the perfect opportunity to register a seventh victory of his highly-respectable career when he crosses the Irish Sea for this Grade Two contest.

“It looked a nice race for him and there wasn’t going to be too many runners,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus.

“He’s in good form and this looked the ideal race for him. He’s ran into a few good horses in the last few seasons, but Willie is happy with him and we’re looking for a good run.”

With Edwardstone headed to the Tingle Creek, with this race only an emergency option in case of weather woes, Janidil’s chief threat could be provided by First Flow, who won the 2021 renewal before finishing third 12 months ago.

Kim Bailey’s 11-year-old chased home the high-class Boothill at Ascot on his return and his handler feels conditions are ideal for a bold bid.

He said: “I’m very happy with him and David (Bass, jockey) has schooled him this week and was happy. He will get his ground, which will be a big difference for him this time and hopefully he will run a big race.

“I would have to say it was probably as good a run as he’s ever done (behind Boothill at Ascot). It might sound stupid at the age of 11, but I thought it was a phenomenal run.”

Paul Nicholls won this with Pic D’Orhy in 2022 and attempts to repeat the dose with Solo, another likeable contender in the same colours of Johnny de la Hey.

The seven-year-old went some way to justifying his lofty reputation when downing Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino in the Pendil Novices’ Chase last term and was runner-up in the Haldon Gold Cup on his return to action.

Aintree’s Old Roan Chase form will be put to the test with Ryan Potter’s Jetoile attempting to confirm his victory over Sam Thomas’ Al Dancer, who was four and a half lengths back in third.

Jetoile has won his last three chasing starts but now faces the acid test which will inform connections whether they have a performer of real top-quality on their hands.

Potter said: “He’s won his last three and obviously the Old Roan was a massive step forward that has put him in with the class of horse we know he is.

“There’s only a small field but it’s a hot race, for sure. He’ll have to improve again from the Old Roan, but there’s no reason why he won’t.

“He’s not the best work horse in the world, so I thought it was very impressive the way he got stuck in up the home straight at Aintree, because that wouldn’t normally be his asset.

“Usually, it’s his jumping and travelling, but the fact that the race probably didn’t suit, I thought he was really good.

“We’ll know where we will stand after Sunday and it will be unbelievable if he went and won on Sunday, then you know you have a Grade One horse.

“We’re realistic, we had him tuned up for the Old Roan and that was our target, so anything after that is a bonus this season.”